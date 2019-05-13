9-year-old survives machete attack

(WLWT) The mother of a 9-year-old attacked Friday night in Covington, Kentucky says her son was whacked with a machete, leaving him with a three-inch gash in his shoulder.

Esteban Portugues, 35, is charged with second-degree assault. He’s facing the possibility of five to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Alicia Haywood said her son is recovering at home now.

She wants Portugues to face a charge of attempted murder.

“You come to a fight with a machete you ain’t trying to hurt somebody, you’re trying to kill them,” Haywood said.

It’s not clear what, if anything, provoked the attack.

“If my baby would have turned 2 inches, it would have took his neck off,” Haywood said.

