9-year-old survives machete attack

(WLWT) The mother of a 9-year-old attacked Friday night in Covington, Kentucky says her son was whacked with a machete, leaving him with a three-inch gash in his shoulder.
Esteban Portugues, 35, is charged with second-degree assault. He’s facing the possibility of five to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Alicia Haywood said her son is recovering at home now.
She wants Portugues to face a charge of attempted murder.
“You come to a fight with a machete you ain’t trying to hurt somebody, you’re trying to kill them,” Haywood said.
It’s not clear what, if anything, provoked the attack.
“If my baby would have turned 2 inches, it would have took his neck off,” Haywood said.
