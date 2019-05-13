9-year-old survives machete attack

by: WLWT's Andrew Setters

(WLWT) The mother of a 9-year-old attacked Friday night in Covington, Kentucky says her son was whacked with a machete, leaving him with a three-inch gash in his shoulder.

 Esteban Portugues, 35, is charged with second-degree assault. He’s facing the possibility of five to 10 years in prison if convicted.

 Alicia Haywood said her son is recovering at home now.

 She wants Portugues to face a charge of attempted murder.

 “You come to a fight with a machete you ain’t trying to hurt somebody, you’re trying to kill them,” Haywood said.

 It’s not clear what, if anything, provoked the attack.

 “If my baby would have turned 2 inches, it would have took his neck off,” Haywood said.

