BRISTOL, CT. (WWLP) – A judge has ordered the re-arrest of former UConn football player and brother of Aaron Hernandez after he failed to appear in court last week on charges related to throwing a brick at the ESPN campus in Bristol.

Dennis Hernandez was originally arrested in March. Police said he went to ESPN in a car and threw a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence and onto the property before leaving.

He was scheduled to enter a plea on July 7 to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace, but he never showed up according to court records.

His younger brother, Aaron was a tight end for the Patriots. He killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.