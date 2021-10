HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Hampden are looking for the public’s help for information on an abandoned boat.

According to the Hampden Police Department, the boat was found in a wooded area off Mill Road. Police say the vehicle that abandoned the boat most likely has a broken rear window due to the large amount of glass found in the area.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Hampden Police Department at 413-566-8011 extension 212.