WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers attempted to make a traffic stop for a narcotics investigation near Daggett Drive in West Springfield around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

While trying to escape from the police, the suspect crashed into some cars parked at the new Wood-n-Tap Grille. The suspect took off on foot, but officers apprehended the suspect (male) quickly. There were no injuries reported to any innocent bystanders, the suspect or police officers, according to West Springfield Police Seargent, Joe LaFrance.

The suspect was brought to police headquarters for booking. This is still a developing story, and 22News will continue to update this story as new details emerge.