Active police investigation in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received a report of an active investigation in Holyoke Wednesday morning.

22News crews are in the area of the investigation and see police at the intersection of Elm and Appleton Street. Our crew also noticed a crime scene investigator up on a ledge on the second level of an apartment building called ‘The Rutland’ taking photos and picking up what appears to be evidence.

Traffic is currently blocked off on Elm Street in Holyoke.

22News will bring you the latest information as soon as we receive it.

