PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/NBCNews) — Military officials are working an active shooter situation at NAS Pensacola. Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

UPDATE (7:50 a.m.) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the active shooter on NAS Pensacola is dead.

UPDATE (7:45 a.m.) — Officials with Baptist Hospital say they have admitted five patients.

NBC News reports the base is on lockdown.

