ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – An Adams man has been found guilty by a jury for distributing heroin and cocaine.

According to Berkshire District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 40-year-old Christopher Gaynor of Adams was found guilty Wednesday of the following charges:

Possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute

Possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute

Gaynor has been sentenced to serve three and a half to four years in state prison. He was arrested on March 17, 2019, after officers from the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force and the North Adams Police Department executed a search warrant. Police seized a large amount of heroin, cocaine, cash, and drug distribution items.

“I thank the North Adams Police Department and the Law Enforcement Task Force for their diligent work during this investigation and prosecution,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “My approach in addressing the vast amount of dangerous drugs in our community is unwavering as my office continues to prosecute those who run distribution operations aggressively, and I continue to advocate for public health approaches to those who struggle with problematic substance use.”

Police were suspected of Gaynor after a three-month-long investigation on heroin and cocaine distribution in the Northern Berkshire area.