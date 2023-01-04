ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was arrested in Adams Wednesday morning following a traffic stop where officers found drugs.

Police stopped the driver on Howland Avenue early Wednesday morning for a defective part on the vehicle. When the officer approached the car, the driver allegedly began to quickly reach for their waistband. They were removed from the vehicle and detained.

The officer searched the suspect and found over 40 grams of cocaine and over 100 bags of cocaine in their possession. The driver, Eyzaiya Moody, has been charged with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked a License

Defective Equipment

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Class A with Intent to distribute

Moody was arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court on Wednesday.