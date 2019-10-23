Adams Police arrests man after suspicious fire, brief stand-off

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – Adams Police arrested a man after investigating a suspicious fire in the area of East Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Adams Police Department, officers and fire crew were called to a structure fire around 1:30 p.m. Police said the fire may have been intentionally set and firearms were taken from the house based on information from witnesses and family.

The suspect allegedly involved in the fire traveled to Pittsfield where he then got into another situation. During this incident, schools were on lockdown countywide and a “be on the look-out” was put out for the suspect and the car he was driving, said police.

At around 3:15 p.m., an officer from the Lenox Police Department attempted to stop the car, but the suspect allegedly refused which lead to a pursuit through Lanesborough.

Police said the pursuit ended near Berkshire Mall where the man was arrested after a brief stand-off. The incident is under investigation by multiple agencies and the man is held pending arraignment in district court.