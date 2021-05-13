Additional $40k seized as part of heroin arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized an additional $40,600 as part of the investigation of Jorge Diaz, a repeat offender, who was arrested Tuesday after heroin, cash, and cocaine were found inside two homes on Cambridge Street.
According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, narcotics detectives were granted a search warrant for 64-year-old Jorge Diaz’s safety deposit box on Wednesday and seized an additional $40,600.
On Tuesday, detectives seized trafficking weight of heroin from Diaz for the second time in seven months. Detectives seized approximately 2,800 bags of heroin, $8867, and one bag of cocaine.
Diaz and 40-year-old Margarita Garcia of Springfield were both arrested. Diaz was out on bail from an October arrest where officers seized nearly 30,000 bags of heroin.
Diaz was charged with the followings:
- Heroin Trafficking 36-100 Grams
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense
Garcia was also charged with:
- Heroin Trafficking 36-100 Grams
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense
- Default Warrant