Additional $40k seized as part of heroin arrest in Springfield

As part of the investigation of Jorge Diaz, Detectives seized an additional $40,600 from his safety deposit box on Wednesday. (Photo: Springfield PD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized an additional $40,600 as part of the investigation of Jorge Diaz, a repeat offender, who was arrested Tuesday after heroin, cash, and cocaine were found inside two homes on Cambridge Street.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, narcotics detectives were granted a search warrant for 64-year-old Jorge Diaz’s safety deposit box on Wednesday and seized an additional $40,600.

On Tuesday, detectives seized trafficking weight of heroin from Diaz for the second time in seven months. Detectives seized approximately 2,800 bags of heroin, $8867, and one bag of cocaine.

Diaz and 40-year-old Margarita Garcia of Springfield were both arrested. Diaz was out on bail from an October arrest where officers seized nearly 30,000 bags of heroin.

Credit: Springfield Police Department



Diaz was charged with the followings:

Heroin Trafficking 36-100 Grams

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

Garcia was also charged with: