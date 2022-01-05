Agawam man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop for burnt out plate light

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police arrested an Agawam man on State Street in Springfield after they found several types of drugs in his vehicle that was originally pulled over for a burnt out plate light.

Massachusetts State Police said last Thursday around 1:36 a.m. troopers were on patrol on State Street in Springfield when it saw a gray Ford Taurus with no plate light, making the vehicle’s registration plate unreadable. Troopers pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop and as they were walking up to the vehicle, the driver could be seen reaching around the center console.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Anthony Iellamo of Agawam. An inquiry of the vehicle’s registration when they first pulled the vehicle over showed troopers that Iellamo has a history of firearm violations as well as battery of a law enforcement officer. With his previous history and reaching around in his car, officers removed Iellamo from the vehicle and searched him. They seized five bundles of heroin containing 10 packets each, a half pack bundle containing 5 packets, and a small bag containing crack cocaine on him. He was arrested and placed inside the cruiser.

A search of the vehicle resulted in troopers finding an additional nine large bags containing a total of 3,005 white pills stamped “Xanax”, a plastic container holding multiple Massachusetts driver’s licenses and credit cards displaying various identities, and a folding knife in the center console.

Iellamo was arraigned at Springfield Court for the following charges:

Possession To Distribute Class A Drug (Heroin / Fentanyl)

Possession To Distribute Class B Drug (Crack Cocaine)

Possession To Distribute Class E Drug (Xanax)

Vehicle Number Plate Violation

Massachusetts State Police are also reminding drivers to check your vehicle’s lightbulbs often between yearly inspections.