Agawam man arrested in connection with assault after Bruins playoff game

QUINCY, Mass. (AP/WWLP) — A western Massachusetts man was one of four people arrested Wednesday in connection with an assault after the Bruins playoff game in Boston Friday.

According to MBTA police, 31-year-old Antonio Green of Agawam was one of four men who were arrested in connection to the assault that took place at the North Quincy station around midnight on Friday.

Police said the men turned themselves in at Transit Police Headquarters Wednesday morning and are facing a charge of aggravated assault and battery resulting in serious injuries.

The other three suspects were identified as 21-year-old Stiles Bezema, of Wrentham; 29-year-old John Pritoni, of Norfolk; and 23-year-old Thomas Pritoni, of Norfolk.

Transit police in Massachusetts said the assault took place just hours after the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes in a playoff game.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police posted surveillance images of five suspects online, many wearing Bruins clothing, and announced Wednesday that based on numerous tips from the public, four had turned themselves in.

Police say the victim suffered facial fractures in the attack at the North Quincy Station at about midnight Friday.

No arraignment information was immediately available.

