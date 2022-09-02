SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam man was arrested in Springfield for gun and drug charges after an investigation Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives from the FIU were conducting an investigation when they saw 27-year-old Jose Sandoval-Baez of Agawam get into a car and drive away. Officers knew Sandoval-Baez did not have a driver’s license, so they conducted a traffic stop on Salem Street.

Sandoval-Baez was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police then found $378 in cash, 217 bags of heroin, approximately one gram of cocaine and more than 9 grams of crack-cocaine on Sandoval-Baez. Police also found a loaded ghost gun and a second loaded magazine inside his vehicle.

A search warrant was then applied for and executed on his home, located on Regency Park Drive in Agawam. Inside, police found a gun cleaning kit and a bundle of heroin.

Sandoval-Baez has been charged with: