Agawam man charged in connection with wire fraud

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A vendor for several Veterans Affairs medical facilities was charged in connection with a scheme to profit by billing for medical gas inspections at VA facilities.

According to the U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office, 49-year-old Chester Wojcik of Agawam was charged with one count of wire fraud.

From May 29, 2014, through March 5, 2015, Wojcik, owner of Alliance Medical Gas Corporation, allegedly engaged in a scheme to defraud the VA by creating false invoices and reports for medical gas inspections that never took place.

Wojcik allegedly failed to perform, and then lied about, scheduled inspections of medical gas systems at VA facilities in Sioux Falls, SD, Tuskegee AL, and Montgomery, AL. 

Wojcik was allegedly paid $8,981 by the VA for services that his company did not perform.

The charge of the wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense.

