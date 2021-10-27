Agawam man charged with attempted murder at Motel 6 in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department were called to a reported stabbing at Motel 6 in Enfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from Enfield Police Chief Fox, at around 12:52 p.m. officers were called to 11 Hazard Avenue for a report of a stabbing. They found a man with wounds in his throat who was able to identify the alleged person who attacked him before being taken to the hospital.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Alex Arslanian of Agawam and was arrested at Motel 6. Arslanian attempted murder and assault 1st degree. Enfield Police Detectives applied and received a search warrant for room #228, where the Connecticut State Police conducted the search.

Arslanian is scheduled to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday, and his bond is set at $1 million.