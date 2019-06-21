Agawam man pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – An Agawam man pleaded guilty Thursday in Boston federal court to his involvement in an alleged cocaine conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney, Andrew Lelling, told 22News, 37-year-old Lawon Baulkman pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 16.

Lelling said Baulkman conspired with co-defendant David Cruz and others to process and distribute cocaine.

According to court documents, Cruz got cocaine from sources in Mexico and arranged for the cocaine to be brought to the Springfield area in concealed compartments in a car.

Cruz pleaded guilty to cocaine and firearms offenses and is awaiting sentencing in federal court in Worcester.

Baulkman is five to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million.