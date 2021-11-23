Agawam man sentenced to prison for federal firearms charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Agawam was sentenced in Springfield federal court Friday for stealing two firearms and trading them for drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old David Poirier of Agawam pleaded guilty to one count of theft of a firearm from a licensed firearms dealer and one count of possession, sale, and disposal of a stolen firearm. Poirier was sentenced to three months in prison and three years of supervised release, with the first two months to be served in home confinement.

Between June 18 and 23, 2020, Poirier is said to have stolen a STI Edge 40 caliber pistol, a Glock 34 9 mm pistol, a Stag Arms Stag 15 lower frame and cash from a relative’s locked safe and traded them for drugs. That family member holds a Federal Firearms License and owns a firearms business, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle L. Dineen Jerrett of Mendell’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case. This prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.