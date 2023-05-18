BURLINGTON, Vt. (WWLP) – An Agawam man has been sentenced to prison in connection with trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl out of a motel in Vermont.

According to the Vermont U.S. Attorney’s Office, 35-year-old Daniel Ruiz, aka “P-Nut”, of Agawam was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base. He must also serve three years of supervised release.

Ruiz was arrested on March 23, 2022 after police searched a room at the Highlander Motel in Rutland, Vermont. When police began the search warrant, Ruiz attempted to run away by jumping out the bathroom window but was quickly detained. Inside the motel room, officers seized 37 grams of cocaine, 168 bags of fentanyl, a Glock 9mm handgun and more than $5,000 in cash.

In an investigation, it was discovered that Ruiz was the supervisor and manager of a drug trafficking operation out of the motel since January 2022. It is believed he trafficked at least 200 grams of cocaine and 80 grams of fentanyl. He supervised two people that assisted in drug trafficking, 21-year-old Joel Caquias Aviles and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Aviles was sentenced in November to 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The 17-year-old would deliver cocaine and fentanyl to customers and was paid in cash and marijuana.

Ruiz has a prior federal conviction in Massachusetts for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was also convicted for intent to distribute heroin. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, Ruiz is considered a career offender.