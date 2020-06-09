1  of  2
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department and the Hampden DA are investigating the suspicious death of a woman.

Hampden County District Attorney’s spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, on Monday afternoon officers were called to High Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Leydon said when they arrived they found the body of a 54-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man who was likely suffering from an overdose. He was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

Leydon said the woman’s death is considered suspicious; no charges have been filed and no arrests have been made.

