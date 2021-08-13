Agawam police looking for stolen vehicle suspect

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect attempting to open a vehicle’s doors.

According to the Agawam Police Department, on July 24 a vehicle was stolen from Agawam and found in Suffield, Connecticut. Another vehicle was stolen from Suffield and then found in Springfield. An Agawam home in the area of the vehicle stolen captured video of a person attempting to open a car door. Police believe this may be related to the stolen vehicle.

(Agawam Police Department)

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you are asked to contact the Detective Bureau from the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767 extension 3520. Agawam police are reminding residents to lock their car doors and keep your valuables out of sight.