AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft on Saturday.

A dirt bike was stolen from Belvidere Avenue in Feeding hills on Saturday, according to the Agawam Police Department. Police say at around 5:30 a.m. a person entered a garage and stole a red and white 2014 Honda CRF 450 dirt bike. The bike was put in the truck bed of the suspect’s vehicle, which is a black or dark grey single cab Ford F250 as shown in two photos shared by the police.



Photo’s courtesy of Agawam Police Department

If you recognize the vehicle or have any information you are asked to contact Detective Adam Howe at 413-786-4767 extension 8323.