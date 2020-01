AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department is looking to identify a man accused of stealing from a local store on January 6.

According to the Agawam Police Department, around 11:00 a.m, the man entered Dave’s Soda and Pet City located on 151 Springfield Street and allegedly stole 3 large bags of dog food.

If you can identify this man or know any information, you are advised to contact the police at 413-786-1717.

Photos: