AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam police are investigating a home invasion and an attempted home invasion in the city.

Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern told 22News the man seen in the photos above is a person of interest in their investigation.

If you recognize the man or have any information, you’re asked to call Agawam police detectives at 413-786-1717. Do not approach him.

