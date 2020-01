AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department is looking to identify the man pictured above who allegedly used counterfeit bills at a CVS.

According to the Agawam Police Department, the man pictured entered the CVS on 163 Silver Street and paid with $200 in counterfeit bills on Sunday at 4:15 p.m

(Photo: Agawam Police Department)

If you have any information on the identity of this man you are asked to contact the detective bureau at 413-786-1717.