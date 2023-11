AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men allegedly involved in a credit card fraud incident.

According to police, the two men pictured below may have been involved in an identity and credit card fraud at a local business. Police also shared photos of the two vehicles they left in.

Credit: Agawam Police Department

Credit: Agawam Police Department

Credit: Agawam Police Department

Credit: Agawam Police Department

Credit: Agawam Police Department

If you have any information on their identity, you are asked to contact Agawam Detective Howe at 413-786-4767 extension 8323. You can remain anonymous.