SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Agawam has died after being found suffering from a gunshot wound in a Springfield car crash.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 31-year-old Amanda Cummings is the second gunshot victim in the August 12th shooting on Boston Road.

Cummings and Abdikadir Hussein were found shot inside a car that crashed in the area of Boston Road and Parker Street at 2:35 a.m. Cummings, who was the driver, was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she later died due to her injuries. Hussein, a passenger, died during the incident.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. They ask that if you have any information, call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.