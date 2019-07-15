Air Force major charged in wife’s gruesome murder

(WOAI) The husband of a missing San Antonio, Texas woman now faces a charge of murder, arrested Saturday afternoon after authorities confirmed they’d found the remains of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andre McDonald, 40, just two days after authorities found a human skull and bones Thursday night.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the remains belonged to Andreen, 29, who was last seen February 28.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, the sheriff said a man looking for cow bones discovered Andreen’s skull on a 50-acre property near Bulverde.

According to McDonald’s arrest warrant affidavit, investigators noticed the human remains appeared to have been covered with wood and bones from a nearby deceased cow and set on fire.

