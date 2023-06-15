BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A federal court in Boston has indicted Jack Douglas Teixeira, 21, of North Dighton, Massachusetts for his involvement in allegedly retaining and sharing classified national defense documents on a social media platform.

Teixeira faces six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to the national defense (National Defense Information). He was arrested on April 13, 2023 and charged by criminal complaint with retention and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or materials. On May 19, 2023, U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy granted the government’s motion for detention and is currently in federal custody.

According to court documents, beginning around January 2022 Teixeira shared information from documents labeled “TOP SECRET” or “SECRET” and/or Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI), which he had reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of a foreign nation, on a social media platform to persons not authorized to receive such information.

Teixeira enlisted in the USANG in September 2019 and has held a Top-Secret security clearance since 2021.

He took the documents from a classified workstation at the Otis USANG Base and transcribed and transmitted the information in written paragraphs to other users on the social media platform. Teixeira also allegedly posted images of classified documents to the social media platform, which bore standard classification markings – including “SECRET,” “TOP SECRET,” and SCI designations – indicating that they contained highly classified United States government information. At least one of the documents containing national defense information was allegedly found in digital form in a particular account associated with Teixeira.

The charges of unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.