All Massachusetts State Police equipped with body-worn cameras

(WWLP) – All members of the Massachusetts State Police are equipped with body cameras as of Thursday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, all sworn members across every MSP division, a total of approximately 2,215 sworn personnel, have been assigned body cameras and been trained in their operation and relevant Department policy.

Cameras are also being installed on the state police cruisers, approximately 800 cruisers are currently equipped, with an additional 200 scheduled to be outfitted with cameras.

“Our camera program assists in accurate documentation of Troopers’ interactions with suspects, victims, and members of the public,” said Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “This is essential to capturing evidence for criminal cases as well as memorializing the nature of interactions between Troopers and the public. Body camera video also provides a valuable training tool for recruits and existing officers.”

The state police have also taken steps in conducting routine payroll audits, enhanced use of technology in recruiting, established a Community Liaison Team, and additional law enforcement training programs.