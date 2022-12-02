STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a potentially armed and dangerous man in the area of Route 15 in Sturbridge on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police had a vehicle not stop for them on Route 48. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the vehicle was found on Route 15 around Leadmine Road, but the driver is missing, according to the Sturbridge Police Department. The Massachusetts State Police, Sturbridge Police, and other agencies are searching for the driver in that area.

At this time, it is uncertain if the operator is armed however, the driver is considered dangerous. The driver was described as a white man, and the Sturbridge Police are asking not to approach anyone in that area that is unfamiliar to you.

If anything seems out of place, contact 508-347-2525 extension 0 or call 9-1-1 with any information. If you are a hunter in that area or know anyone hunting in that area, exit the area as soon as possible. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing will also be searching for the driver.