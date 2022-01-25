Alleged arson on Montano Drive in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield police is asking for the public’s help in an arson investigation that occurred early Monday morning.

According to Enfield Police, the Enfield Fire Department was called to a fire at the back of a home on Montano Drive around 2:45 a.m. Monday morning. The homeowner told police they saw a person walking away from the home carrying a gas can.

Residents of the area are asked to check their surveillance cameras between 2:30 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. for anything suspicious. Anyone with information on the suspect should call Detective Timothy Lewis at 860-8939 or you can email TLewis@enfield.org.