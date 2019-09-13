Alleged crack cocaine dealer arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Detectives allegedly seized 50 rocks of crack-cocaine and arrested a Springfield man Friday morning after several months of investigating crack-cocaine sales in the High Street area.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 10:15 a.m., detectives conducted a traffic stop and arrested 31-year-old Prentiss Anderson near Lyman Street and Chestnut Street.

Detectives requested and were granted a search warrant of an apartment at 44 High Street. Walsh said during the search detectives, working together with members of the Hampden DA, recovered drug paraphernalia.

Anderson allegedly had 50 rocks of crack cocaine on him and $286. He is being charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug.