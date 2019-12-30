Alleged drunk driver involved in hitting Springfield Police cruiser, identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The alleged drunk driver who struck a police cruiser early Saturday morning in Springfield has been identified.

VIDEO: Alleged drunk driver crashes into Springfield police cruiser

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 24-year-old Robert Isaac was arrested after colliding into one car before striking police officers in the area of Main and Worthington Street.

Walsh said around 2 a.m., officers were patrolling the downtown bar area where they saw Isaac collide with a car then continued to drive until he struck a police cruiser. He was taken into custody and brought to the hospital said Walsh.

While getting treated at the hospital, Isaac allegedly assaulted one nurse and threatened another. When he was released from the hospital later that afternoon, he was booked for the following charges: