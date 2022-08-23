ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An alleged gang member from Enfield accused of having ties to a Mexican cartel won’t be getting out of prison as he awaits trial.

A judge denied a motion for release For 35-year-old Guillermo Capetillo-Cervantes. He was one of five people from Connecticut indicted earlier this year accused of running a drug trafficking organization in Enfield and Springfield.

The five men are facing federal charges and are being held behind bars. If convicted, they could face anywhere from 5 to 40 years in prison.