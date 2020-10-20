Alleged serial killer Stewart Weldon to undergo mental health evaluations

Stewart Weldon is seen here in a WWLP file image from 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hampden Superior Court judge has granted two mental health evaluations for accused Springfield serial killer Stewart Weldon.

According to Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Jim Leydon, during a motion hearing on Monday, the judge decided to allow a prosecution and a defense expert each to evaluate Weldon’s mental health.

Weldon is charged with the murders of three women, whose remains were found at his Page Boulevard home back in May of 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to 52 charges, including murder, rape, kidnapping, and strangulation.

Weldon’s trial had originally been scheduled to begin in April, however, all jury trials in Massachusetts were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.