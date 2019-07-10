Alligator snatched from Oklahoma animal rescue

(KFOR) Oklahoma game wardens are hunting for answers in a bizarre theft after an alligator was abducted from a wildlife rescue center.

Tammy Virgin, the owner and operator of the Hochatown Rescue Center and Petting Zoo, says ‘Petrie’ the alligator used to live inside of a pool outside of the facility until someone stole him early Saturday morning.

“Walked by Petrie’s pen to give him his morning treats, and Petrie wasn’t in there,” Virgin says. “For someone to just take him, it’s not fair.”

Petrie was taken to the rescue three years ago. Someone dropped him off in a tote. Since then, Virgin has been working to rehabilitate him.

“He had the whole bottom jaw from here all the way up on him was completely gone,” she says.

Read more: Click here