(WBBH/NBC News) The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is working with law enforcement to find out who shot several alligators found dead in a Collier County canal.

“It’s ridiculous. Why kill an animal that’s not bothering you and is where it needs to be?” alligator trapper Ray Simonsen says. “Senseless killing? No need for it.”

It’s illegal to kill alligators in Florida, unless it’s hunting season and you have a permit.

