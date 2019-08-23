Amazing Escape: 12-year-old leaps from moving truck during kidnapping attempt

by: WPTV's Ryan Hughes

(WPTV)  A Florida man was denied bond Thursday morning after police say he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy who was walking home from school.

Boynton Beach police responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple 911 calls in reference to a kidnapped boy.

“We saw a young kid and another guy arguing in the car,” said Angel Perez, a delivery driver. “They were hitting each other.”

Perez said he and his co-worker saw a white truck driving erratically, then saw a child jump from the vehicle.

“Next thing you know, the poor little guy jumped out,” said Perez. “He jumped out and hit the concrete face-first.”

Perez and his co-worker followed the truck south onto Interstate 95 all the way to the Gateway Boulevard exit, where they blocked the truck in and detained the driver, later identified as 26-year-old Timothy Miller, until police arrived.

“We went in, we got the guy, we put him to the floor,” said Perez. “He was fighting with him. I got the cops. The cops came, and we could barely get him. That’s how strong he was, even with the cops.”

