SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 4-year-old girl that was reported kidnapped in Springfield has been found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Massachusetts State Police for a 4-year-old girl that was kidnapped in Indian Orchard by her non-custodial biological mother, identified as 32-year-old Brandee Arnold.

According to Massachusetts State Police, Arnold, and 4-year-old Cortana Goncalves may be traveling in a gray 2010 Honda Accord with Massachusetts plate 3SCG24. Arnold’s last known location was on the Massachusetts Turnpike in the Blandford area at 9:28 a.m.

Cortana is described as a 4-year-old white girl with brown hair. She is approximately 3′ tall and 30-35 pounds. Cortana was last seen wearing an aqua colored “Hello Kitty” shirt and striped shorts.

Arnold took Cortana from a family gathering Thursday morning in violation of her custody agreement. Arnold has previously made both suicidal and homicidal statements, and there is an urgent concern for the safety and well-being of the child.

If you have seen Arnold or Cortana, or the Honda Accord, you are asked to call 911 immediately.