Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Kentucky twins taken by non-custodial mother

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WJW) — Authorities in Kentucky have issued an Amber Alert for 7-year-old twins believed to be taken by their non-custodial mother.

Isabella and Audriana Blanchard were taken on Friday, March 20.

The twins, who live with their grandmother, Susan Blanchard, had visitation with their mother Neely Blanchard, 33. She reportedly took the girls to a friend’s house in a nearby town and failed to return them afterward.

Neely hasn’t been heard from since Monday.

Susan believes Neely may be headed to South Carolina where she has an 11-year-old daughter who is in the custody of her grandmother. It is possible Neely may try to take that daughter as well.

Authorities say Neely has a history of mental illness which has been further compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. She is a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen and in possession of a handgun.

Isabella is 3’8″, 60 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. Audrianna is 4’0″, 75 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. They were last seen wearing pajamas but may have changed clothes.

Neely is 5’5″, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Investigators believe she could be driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with a Florida license plate ‘ECLAUSE.’

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Neely or the twins is asked to call police.