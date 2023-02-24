WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released the top 5 schemes reported to their agency in 2022.

According to the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book, consumers lost over $8 billion to illegal schemes in 2022, $2.6 billion more than in 2021. They also report receiving 2.4 million fraud reports in 2022.

The top 5 frauds are:

Imposters Online shopping Prizes, sweepstakes, lotteries Investments Business and job opportunities

The report also found that young adults (ages 20-29) reported losing money more often than older adults (ages 70-79), but older adults lost more money than anyone else.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud, use this link to find out what steps you can take to get your money back or protect your personal information. Then, report the incident to the FTC.