AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, 25-year-old Bradley Driscoll of Amherst was indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield on one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was arrested Wednesday and is also expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

In August 2022, Driscoll allegedly possessed videos of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12 and knowingly distributed them. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each charge.