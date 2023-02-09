NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst man was found guilty of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and a single count of witness intimidation.

According to a news release from Northwestern District Attorney’s Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, the case involved two children, both of whom were younger than 12 years old at the time of the

assaults, which occurred from 2013-2015.

A jury convicted 41-year-old Jorge Castillo on Wednesday after a five-day trial followed by three days of deliberations in Hampshire Superior Court jury of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and a single count of witness intimidation.

Castillo was acquitted on a single count of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on two counts of aggravated rape and abuse of a child and one count of open and gross lewdness.

Castillo is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, February 13th.

“The survivors showed tremendous courage by coming forward and testifying in Court,” said ADA Covington. “We appreciate the hard work of the jury and would also like to thank the Amherst Police Department for their work on this investigation.”