NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– An Amherst man has been sentenced to to 4 ½ to 5 years in state prison for receiving and disseminating images of sexual exploitation of children.

Blake Lassiter, age 31, pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material; 9 counts of dissemination of child sexual abuse material; and a single count of possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse material. Additionally, Lassiter was sentenced to serve five years of probation once he is released with conditions that he have no unsupervised contact with minors, undergo sex offender treatment and allow the Probation Department to search his electronic devices.

The sentence will begin after Lassiter finishes a 24-month jail sentence in Oregon for similar charges.

Prosecutors say that an investigation into Lassiter began when authorities received cyber tips identifying him first in Oregon and then after he moved to Amherst. He used a Reddit account to upload and share the images.