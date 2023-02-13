AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An Amherst man has been sentenced to prison Monday after being found guilty of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and a single count of witness intimidation.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said 41-year-old Jorge Castillo of Amherst was sentenced to five to six years in state prison and five years of probation. When he is released from prison, Castillo must register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim or any children other than his biological children.

One of the victims, who was 10- and 11-years-old during the assaults in 2013 and 2014, was at the sentencing and addressed the judge, “I was robbed of my childhood, but I don’t want to be robbed of my adulthood.”

A jury convicted Castillo last Wednesday after a five-day trial followed by three days of deliberations in Hampshire Superior Court. The case involved two children, both of whom were younger than 12 years old at the time of the assaults, which occurred from 2013-2015.