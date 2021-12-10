Amherst police arrest alleged bomb threat suspect

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday morning, Amherst Police officers went to The Spoke on East Pleasant Street for a suspicious incident that had occurred. Officers were told that a small, grill sized propane tank had been placed near the front door of the bar.

According to the news release, officers were advised that a witness had identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tyron Loper of Amherst who had trespassed on the property. Officers found Loper a short distance away and was placed in custody.

Loper has been charged with:

Disturbing the peace

Hoax incendiary device

Bomb threat

Loper was arraigned in the Eastern Hampshire District Court on Friday and he is being held at the Hampshire County House of Corrections until his court date on Tuesday. The incident is still under investigation. 22News will continue to cover this story as details are released.