Amherst police investigating disturbance on West Street

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Police Department is investigating after a disturbance on West Street Thursday night.

According to Amherst Detective Sergeant Richard MacLean, officers were called to the 700 block of West Street for a report of an active disturbance where gunshots were fired around 11:37 p.m.

Officers discovered the disturbance had occurred at a rental property where a large party was taking place and saw guests both inside and outside of the home. Property damage was discovered and evidence was collected.

No injuries were reported. The incident is still being investigated by members of the Amherst Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.