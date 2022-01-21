Amherst police warning residents of an increase of catalytic converters stolen

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Police Department is warning residents of an increase of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles.

Amherst Police say over the last week, there has been an increase of reports of catalytic converter thefts throughout the town during overnight hours.

If you see something suspicious, such as vehicles traveling slowly without lights in and out of your neighborhood during late hours, you are encouraged to contact the Amherst Police non-emergency line at 413-259-3008. Additionally, if you have surveillance footage of these thefts, contact the police.