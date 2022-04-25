AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A property owner in Amherst is charged with 35 counts of animal cruelty after an investigation found cattle, and goats allegedly neglected.

According to the MSPCA, on March 14, the MSPCA were requested to assist the Amherst animal welfare officer. Eight very rare Kerry cattle, one Holstein cow and 22 Saanen, Lamancha and Alpine-mix goats were found malnourished, neglected, and infected with parasites. A cow and two goats that were suffering had to be euthanized at the property.

“Unfortunately, our team was unable to save three animals who needed to be humanely euthanized by a veterinarian on the scene, which reinforces the disturbing nature of the case,” said Tom Grenham, director of law enforcement at the MSPCA.

Shannon Rice-Nichols of Hadley is scheduled to be arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on May 12 with 35 counts of felony animal cruelty.

The animals are now at Nevins Farm in Methuen and the MSPCA is looking for adopters to give these animals a new home. Anyone interested in adopting can apply at www.mspca.org/nevinsadopt.

“It was very clear upon arrival that the animals were in very serious trouble, with one cow having already died and the others in need of dire medical attention,” Grenham said.

Amherst Police Department and the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources’ Division of Animal Health assisted MSPCA.