Amherst resident arrested for bomb hoax at NYC mall

NEW YORK (WWLP) – A 22 year-old Amherst resident has been arrested for allegedly causing a bomb scare at a New York City mall earlier this week.

NYPD Detective Denise Moroney told 22News that Louis Shenker of Amherst is facing multiple charges in connection to Monday’s incident at the Queens Center Mall, including placing a false bomb.

Monday morning, police were called to the mall’s parking garage, after receiving a phone call about a potential explosive device. The NYPD says that in the garage, investigators found a Tesla with a hoax bomb strapped to it. The Tesla turned out to be stolen, and there was a husky dog trapped inside, which officers rescued.

This is the hoax device that was found during the investigation in Queens earlier today. pic.twitter.com/IEUprCpdE4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

Shenker faces additional charges of criminal possession of stolen property, and abandonment of a disabled animal.